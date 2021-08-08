Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

