Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.