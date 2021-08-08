Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,488 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,085 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

