Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42.

In other Cardlytics news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,234 shares of company stock worth $3,410,485. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

