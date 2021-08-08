CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MTBC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 173,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,046. The company has a market cap of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,359 over the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

