CarLotz (LOTZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. CarLotz has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect CarLotz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

