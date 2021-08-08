Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $321.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,288. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $322.36. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

