Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.23. 6,421,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

