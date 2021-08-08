Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $40.70 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,651 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.5% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $40,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after acquiring an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.95. 709,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $216.42 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.81.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

