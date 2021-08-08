Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,660,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

