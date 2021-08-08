Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $20.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,525.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $189.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,440.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

