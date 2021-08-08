Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Carriage Services by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

CSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $138,601.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

