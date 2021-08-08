Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.