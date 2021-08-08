Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.

CAS opened at C$15.00 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9312722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

