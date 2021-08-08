Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.
CAS opened at C$15.00 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
