Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

