Castle (CSTL) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $11,905.89 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00369394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003297 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.27 or 0.01156627 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.