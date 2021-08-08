Ccore Market Cap Hits $51,410.26 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $51,410.26 and $139.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

