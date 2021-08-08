Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $1.03. Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. 376,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

