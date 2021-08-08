Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of FUN opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $52.50.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

