Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after purchasing an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.91 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.61.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,959 shares of company stock worth $739,386. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

