Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.806-$0.828 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.250 EPS.

Cerner stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,771. Cerner has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.27.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.