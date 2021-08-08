Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Certara updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $28.57 on Friday. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock worth $198,081,477. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

