CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $70.62 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002844 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $70.62 million and $16.56 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00147288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,265.79 or 0.99808857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.10 or 0.00791657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,447,558 coins and its circulating supply is 55,981,348 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

