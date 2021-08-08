CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CESDF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$1.25 during trading hours on Friday. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,699. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

