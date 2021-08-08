Chad R. Abraham Sells 8,300 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PIPR stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $138.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

