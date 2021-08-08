Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CHE.UN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.79. 106,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.93. The firm has a market cap of C$709.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

