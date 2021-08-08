Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHW. Cormark boosted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

CHW opened at C$11.48 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.09 million and a PE ratio of 11.67.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.