Chimpion (BNANA) Market Cap Hits $92.81 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00006611 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $92.81 million and approximately $767,538.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.00830547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00100808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.