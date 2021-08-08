ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $42.31

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.31, but opened at $40.09. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 117 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.81.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.