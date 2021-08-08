Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce $293.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.10 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $210.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $951.90 million to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock worth $4,839,842. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.