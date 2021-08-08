Christopher W. Brandt Sells 1,575 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,887.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,132.97 and a 12-month high of $1,912.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,568.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

