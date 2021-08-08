Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,814. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,402. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

