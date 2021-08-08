Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stake Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.72. 110,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,140. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.25%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

