Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.14 billion-$5.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. 1,231,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

