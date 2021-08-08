Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.84.

Shares of CI stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

