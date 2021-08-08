Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

