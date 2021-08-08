Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

