Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

TSE CGX traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.36. The company had a trading volume of 434,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,418. The stock has a market cap of C$782.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.88. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

