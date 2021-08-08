Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
TSE CGX traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.36. The company had a trading volume of 434,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,418. The stock has a market cap of C$782.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.88. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.76.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
