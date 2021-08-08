Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 44,543 Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 443.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Evolving Systems worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

