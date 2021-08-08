Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.64. Yunji Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.09 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Yunji Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.