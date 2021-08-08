Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,444 New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $309,453.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,976.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $4.43 on Friday. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

