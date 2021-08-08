Citigroup Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $220.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $170.97 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $92.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

