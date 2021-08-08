Citigroup Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $131.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $2,827,355. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

