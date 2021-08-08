City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO Sells $86,049.50 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHCO opened at $78.34 on Friday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.63.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $10,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in City by 448.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in City by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in City by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

