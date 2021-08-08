City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CIO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $575.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

