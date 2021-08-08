Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Earnings Results

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%.
Shares of CLNE opened at $7.48 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21.
In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.
