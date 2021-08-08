Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Earnings Results

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%.

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.48 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

