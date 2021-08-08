Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $393.31 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $223.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

