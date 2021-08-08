Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDXS. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 686.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Codexis by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Codexis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

