Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRS. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $986.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 242,524 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 308,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

