Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

